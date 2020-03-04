First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.28.

FHN stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Horizon National during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

