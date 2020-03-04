Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NYSE FBM opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $671.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 255,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 70,772 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

