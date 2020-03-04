Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $117.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

