General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

