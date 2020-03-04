General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 355,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Motors by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 137,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE:GM opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

