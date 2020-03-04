Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,812 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after buying an additional 583,250 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,652.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 448,321 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 138,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.