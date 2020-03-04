Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.