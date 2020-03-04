Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Nucor by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 196,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Nucor by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 96,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

