Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 10,534 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

