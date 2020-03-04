Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 72,931 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $188,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,055 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sprint by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,354,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 573,045 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprint by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,830,000 after buying an additional 495,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Citigroup upped their target price on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

