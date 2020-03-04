Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher Sells 10,441 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after acquiring an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

