Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

