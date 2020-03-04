Glenn Pushis Buys 18,600 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 464,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 713,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

