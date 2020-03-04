Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $278,424.90 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $278,424.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,010,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ah Kee Andrew Low also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 13,239 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $972,139.77.

On Friday, February 14th, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 78,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 35.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter worth about $293,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

