Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Danske upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $588.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.