Goldman Sachs Group Cuts HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 785

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 785 ($10.33) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded HSBC to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 580.67 ($7.64).

HSBA opened at GBX 513.70 ($6.76) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 569.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 588.69. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

In other news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

