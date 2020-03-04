Greenleaf Trust Acquires 170 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.