Greenleaf Trust Acquires 258 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,258.07.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,024.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $916.85 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,083.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,128.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.