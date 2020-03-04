Greenleaf Trust Acquires 4,731 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,697,000 after acquiring an additional 927,182 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $8,696,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 323,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,260,000 after buying an additional 97,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,570 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AL stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.