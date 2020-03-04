Greenleaf Trust Acquires 528 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,730,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,569,000 after buying an additional 68,030 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,607,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,705,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

