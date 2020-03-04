Greenleaf Trust Acquires 666 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

