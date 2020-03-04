Greenleaf Trust Acquires 9,274 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 178.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $42,291,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 693.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 477,226 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $17,209,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 558,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 246,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

STX stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

