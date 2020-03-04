Greenleaf Trust Buys 10,422 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Yum China were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

