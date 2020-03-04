Greenleaf Trust Buys 246 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

