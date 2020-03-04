Greenleaf Trust Buys 382 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,070.06.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

