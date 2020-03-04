Greenleaf Trust Buys 543 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

