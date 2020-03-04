Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $100.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

