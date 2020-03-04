Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Loews were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of L. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $13,378,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 488,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 39.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 378,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 107,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 148,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 101,268 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,534. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:L opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

