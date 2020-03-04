Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

