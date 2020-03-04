Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

