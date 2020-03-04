Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

