Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $482.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

