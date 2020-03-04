Greenleaf Trust Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13,322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 482,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 479,063 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

