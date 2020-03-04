Greenleaf Trust Has $1.49 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

