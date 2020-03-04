Greenleaf Trust Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,122,350 shares of company stock valued at $149,280,882. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

