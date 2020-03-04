Greenleaf Trust Has $1.71 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

