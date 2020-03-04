Greenleaf Trust Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

