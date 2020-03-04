Greenleaf Trust Has $1.89 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

