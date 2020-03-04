Greenleaf Trust Has $2.13 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $287,367,000 after buying an additional 112,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,390,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $298,547,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

