Greenleaf Trust Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

