Greenleaf Trust Has $885,000 Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ORIX were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

