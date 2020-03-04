Greenleaf Trust Has $891,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

