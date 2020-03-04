Greenleaf Trust Has $935,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 111,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,178 shares of company stock worth $3,727,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

