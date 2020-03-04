Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 168,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,641.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 430,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 415,125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

