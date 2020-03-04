Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.57. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $232.08.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

