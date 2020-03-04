Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

COF opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.