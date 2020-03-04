Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UN opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

