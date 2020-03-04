Greenleaf Trust Purchases 276 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $348.34 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.19 and a 200 day moving average of $310.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

