Greenleaf Trust Purchases 392 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

FAST stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

