Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $203.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.64. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.12.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

